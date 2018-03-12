Google Pixel Buds to get new features according to APK breakdown

Beta version 7.23 of the Google app will reportedly roll out this afternoon. Along with the app’s release, new features are also coming to Google’s Pixel Buds.
9to5Google scoured the Android Application Package (APK) of the upcoming beta version of the app in order to see what’s coming to Google’s Pixel Buds.
The most notable of the features is the ability to customize the earbuds’ Double Tap functionality. The APK also reveals a new Triple Tap gesture coming to the Pixel Buds.
Currently, the Double Tap functionality launches Google Assistant, as well as pauses the Assistant when it’s speaking. With the update though, users will have the ability to customize the gesture and skip to the next song when listening to music.
Google has also renamed the ‘Smart detection’ feature to ‘In-ear detection.’ The In-ear detection functionality now turns the Pixel Buds on and off when the earbuds are removed from the ear.
Meanwhile, a string of code reveals that there will be a new ‘Triple Tap’ command that manually turns off the headphones. Currently, the Pixel Buds will turn off only when placed back in their charging case.
The breakdown also revealed information regarding Sony’s Google Assistant-enabled headphones. The string of code revealed that users will need to install a Sony companion app to get the Assistant feature to work.
