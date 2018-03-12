Bell launches new wireless data options in Quebec including $73/8GB BYOD plan

Bell is now offering new wireless data options for Quebec wireless customers, an internal document obtained by MobileSyrup has confirmed.
As of March 10th, the major Canadian carrier has made the following changes to its consumer rate plans in Quebec:
- Relaunched $108 Premium Plus plan with unlimited Canada-wide calling and 10GB (previously 9GB)
- Introduced new $28 6GB + 3GB shareable data add-on for Premium Plus (bringing total price with Canada-wide calling to $98)
- Introduced new $28 6GB + 2GB shareable data add-on for Premium, Smartphone and BYOD (bringing price to $78 for smartphone, $73 for BYOD)
- Expired existing 6GB and 2GB data options
Meanwhile, Bell’s local competition, Quebecor-owned Videotron, still bests Bell on price for the highest tier of pricing.
Videotron is offering an 8GB + 2GB plan with unlimited Canada-wide texting and calling for $81.95 at the Premium + level, as well as a 7GB + 2GB Premium + plan for $74.95. Customers can also get a 6GB BYOD plan with Videotron for $67.95.
Rogers is also adding a little more value in the province, with a 10GB + 2GB Premium+ plan for $110 per month. On the BYOD side of things, it’s offering 7GB for $62.
Telus is going even further, offering 12GB on the highest premium tier for $100 monthly. Like Bell, however, it’s offering 6GB + 2GB for $73 monthly on a BYOD plan.
