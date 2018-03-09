Galaxy Note 9 unlikely to get under-display fingerprint sensor, says report

Samsung is unlikely to add an under-display fingerprint sensor to the Galaxy Note 9, according to a MacRumors report citing KGI Securities research analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.
Kuo previously predicted Samsung would ship an in-display fingerprint scanner with the Galaxy Note 9. However, the analyst now says the South Korean company will cancel this feature. According to Kuo, Samsung continues to have technical issues with the technology.
“While we previously predicted that Samsung’s new flagship Galaxy Note 9, due out in 3Q18, will come equipped with an under-display fingerprint recognition function, we now believe Samsung will cancel this feature on Note 9 because both ultrasonic — provided by Qualcomm — and optical — provided by Samsung LSI, Goodix, Egis, and Synaptics — solutions cannot meet Samsung’s technical requirements,” said Kuo.
Citing industry sources, Kuo’s claims are seconded by Korean publication The Bell.
While it seemed in-display fingerprint sensors were the future of smartphone biometrics for a while, Kuo says that Apple’s iPhone X has made Android manufacturers more interested in advanced 3D-sensing facial recognition.
According to Kuo, more and more Android smartphone vendors are looking into 3D-sensing technologies. In fact, he predicts that within the next two to three years shipments of 3D sensor-equipped Android handsets will outstrip shipments of handsets with in-display fingerprint sensors by a factor of two to three. This is due to the fact that OEMs can easily integrate 3D-sensing technology into almost any phone, even one with a LCD panel, while under-display fingerprint only works with OLED panels (currently there’s an industry-wide shortage of smartphone-sized OLED panels).
Samsung will likely reveal the Galaxy Note 9 in August.
Source: MacRumors
Comments