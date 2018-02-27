Western Digital has revealed its new 400GB SanDisk Extreme UHS-microSDXCT card, at Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona. However, its size isn’t what makes it formidable, as this isn’t Western Digital’s first 400GB microSD card.
The card is also very fast.
According to Western Digital, the new microSD card can achieve read speeds up to 160 megabytes-per-second (MBps) and write speeds up to 90MBps, based on internal testing. The card is also more than 50 percent faster than the current SanDisk Extreme UHS-I MicroSD card.
Furthermore, the new card uses the SD Association’s A2 specification for faster app launching. Western Digital says its microSD card speeds are essential for high-resolution content such as 8K video capture and playback.
The card’s design, like other SanDisk cards, makes it waterproof, temperature-proof, shock- and vibration-proof, impact-proof, x-ray-proof and magnet-proof.
So far, this 400GB microSD card is confirmed for sale in the U.S. at a suggested price of $300 USD (roughly $382 CAD).
MobileSyrup has reached out to SanDisk for possible Canadian availability and pricing.
Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
Source: SanDisk
