Chromebooks with 4K displays may be on the horizon

According to a rather straightforward commit in a Google Chrome patch, Chromebook laptops with 4K Ultra-HD displays are in development.
A ‘commit,’ for those who may not know, is a file which adds the latest changes to a software’s source code to the repository and allows that latest version to be easily retrieved later on.
This particular commit, referring to the browser’s logo, reads “as an added bonus, this logo is not only much rounder but also higher resolution, making sure it will continue to look crisp and pretty on our secret upcoming 4K Chromebooks.”
Google’s recently-released Pixelbook makes it clear that the company is committed to providing more premium ChromeOS products, which means that 4K Chromebooks, tablets, and convertible laptops are a very plausible next step.
It will be interesting to see how manufacturers manage to balance the Chromebook’s portability and long battery life with the stronger video processor necessary to power a 4K display. Could ChromeOS be Google’s answer to iOS and Windows 10 S?
Source: Android Authority
Comments