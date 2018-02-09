Google awarded security researchers $2.9 million in 2017

Mountain View search giant Google awarded security researchers approximately $2.9 million USD (roughly $3.65 million CAD) for vulnerability identifications in 2017.
The money is part of Google’s Vulnerability Reward Program, which launched in 2010.
Google awarded approximately $1.1 million USD respectively for both Google and Android-related security exploits.
The company further awarded $125,000 USD to “more than 50 security researchers from all around the world” through its Vulnerability Research Grants Program, and an additional $50,000 to individuals through the Patch Rewards Program.
The largest reward of $112,500 USD went to security researcher Guang Gong for outlining “an exploit chain for Pixel phones.”
“Given how well things have been going these past years, we look forward to our Vulnerability Rewards Program resulting in even more user protection in 2018 thanks to the hard work of the security research community,” reads an excerpt from a February 7th, 2018 Google Security Blog post.
Source: Google
