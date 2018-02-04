Top Canadian mobile stories from the past week

Every week we bring you the latest in Canadian mobile news. Listed below is a quick overview of the top stories from the past seven days.
- CraveTV now supports the Amazon Fire TV Stick Basic Edition [Read here]
- British Columbia to drivers: ride-sharing services still hasn’t been legalized [Read here]
- Nearly half of Canadian newspaper readers view articles on mobile [Read here]
- Telus introduces Canada-China Your Choice rate plan [Read here]
- Rogers increases international Roam Like Home service fee to $12 per day [Read here]
- I’m a BlackBerry apologist and I like the BlackBerry Motion [Read here]
- Shaw to offer buyouts to 6,500 Shaw, Freedom Mobile employees [Read here]
- Canadians find TV experiences more engaging and memorable with Twitter [Read here]
- Shaw employees say atmosphere is grim following massive buyout offer [Read here]
- Nintendo is bringing Mario Kart to smartphones [Read here]
- Canada is ‘ill-prepared’ for the future of automated cars: Senate report [Read here]
- Bell Let’s Talk Day 2018 hits a record 138 million interactions [Read here]
- Bell, Rogers Media among coalition urging CRTC for anti-piracy system [Read here]
- TekSavvy launches GigaSpeed Internet Service in Quebec [Read here]
- ISED minister responds to anti-piracy group, defends net neutrality [Read here]
