Top Canadian mobile stories from the past week

Feb 4, 2018

7:15 AM EST

Every week we bring you the latest in Canadian mobile news. Listed below is a quick overview of the top stories from the past seven days.

  • CraveTV now supports the Amazon Fire TV Stick Basic Edition [Read here]
  • British Columbia to drivers: ride-sharing services still hasn’t been legalized [Read here]
  • Nearly half of Canadian newspaper readers view articles on mobile [Read here]
  • Telus introduces Canada-China Your Choice rate plan [Read here]
  • Rogers increases international Roam Like Home service fee to $12 per day [Read here]
  • I’m a BlackBerry apologist and I like the BlackBerry Motion [Read here]
  • Shaw to offer buyouts to 6,500 Shaw, Freedom Mobile employees [Read here]
  • Canadians find TV experiences more engaging and memorable with Twitter [Read here]
  • Shaw employees say atmosphere is grim following massive buyout offer [Read here]
  • Nintendo is bringing Mario Kart to smartphones [Read here]
  • Canada is ‘ill-prepared’ for the future of automated cars: Senate report [Read here]
  • Bell Let’s Talk Day 2018 hits a record 138 million interactions [Read here]
  • Bell, Rogers Media among coalition urging CRTC for anti-piracy system [Read here]
  • TekSavvy launches GigaSpeed Internet Service in Quebec [Read here]
  • ISED minister responds to anti-piracy group, defends net neutrality [Read here]

Comments