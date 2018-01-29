News
CraveTV now supports the Amazon Fire TV Stick Basic Edition

Jan 29, 2018

10:12 AM EST

3 comments

Amazon Fire TV

CraveTV is hitting a growth spurt.

The Bell-owned streaming platform recently revealed it’s bringing Game of Thrones to the platform, subsequently discounted its services and has now announced that it supports Amazon Fire TV.

Specifically, CraveTV content is now accessible via the 2nd generation Amazon Fire TV Stick Basic Edition and above. The addition of Amazon Fire TV broadens the potential demographic for Crave, which has a much more limited breadth of support than major competitor Netflix.

See the full list of supporting devices below:

  • iPad, iPod and iPhone running iOS 8.0+ with AirPlay
  • Android tablets and smartphones running version 4.0+
  • Windows desktop, tablets and smartphones running version 8.1
  • Mac: 10.6+: Browsers: Safari 10, Firefox 52+ and Chrome 58+
  • PC: IE11+, Firefox 52+, Chrome 58+, Edge 14+
  • Apple TV: Apple TV 2+, OS Version of 6.0+
  • Samsung SmartTV and blu-ray players with Samsung Smart Hub: 2013 – 2017
  • Xbox One

In recent Twitter responses, the platform said Roku “is on its way” and also noted: “Soon, the CraveTV app is going to be on all your favorite devices — including PS3 & PS4. Actually, bringing CraveTV to more gaming consoles (specially PlayStation) is one of our top priorities.”

Amazon’s Fire TV Stick Basic Edition officially arrived in Canada in November 2017. This is the only Amazon Fire TV product that has been officially released in Canada.

Source: Bell

Comments

  • Jon Duke

    I bought a Amazon FireStick and am happy with it because I installed all the apks I have on my phone and they worked flawlessly. BUT, if I was a user, using only what’s in the box… No NHL, No WWE, I was actually wondering what the hell they are thinking not having a nhl app in CANADA of all places!

    • KiwiBri

      is there a website that lists the process to follow for this? thanks in advance

  • liquidsoap89

    Still no Shield TV app 🙁