Nintendo’s SNES Classic sells four million units worldwide

Nintendo has revealed worldwide sales of the SNES Classic have hit four million units.
The Japanese gaming giant announced the news during the company’s recent earnings report. This four million system figure includes the Japanese version of the console known as the Super Famicom Mini, as well as the European and Australian versions of the console.
Nintendo’s SNES Classic was in high demand when it launched back in September of last year. Even now, the micro console is difficult to come by and sells out in a matter of minutes at physical and online retailers. The SNES Classic features 20 retro Super Nintendo games, including The Legend of Zelda A Link to the Past, Super Metroid and even the previously unreleased sequel to the first Star Fox, Star Fox 2.
The company recently announced plans to bring the Mario Kart series to mobile with Mario Kart Tour, along with a release window for the Switch’s online services.
Meanwhile, Canadians interested in buying one can visit select Best Buy Canada locations on February 2nd.
