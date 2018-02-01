News
Select Best Buy Canada stores to sell the SNES Classic on February 2

Feb 1, 2018

4:59 PM EST

SNES Classic in box

With the start of a new month also comes new opportunities to snag the ever-elusive SNES Classic Edition.

Best Buy Canada has announced on Twitter that it will be carrying the $99 CAD miniature retro console in select stores on February 2nd.

The locations set to receive stock are the Laval, Quebec store and Edmonton West and Grand Prairie stores in Alberta. Best Buy promises a minimum of 100 SNES Classic units per store, although the retailer is not offering any rainchecks.

All three locations open at 10am local time, so be sure to arrive early if you’re looking to get one.

The SNES Classic, which is a smaller replica of the original Super Nintendo Entertainment System, first launched in September 2017. While the system doesn’t support physical media or digital downloads, it does come pre-installed with 21 games, including The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the PastFinal Fantasy III, Super Mario World and the never-before-released Star Fox 2. 

For more on the SNES Classic, check out MobileSyrup‘s review of the console.

It’s worth noting that Best Buy has been receiving additional SNES Classic stock almost weekly as of late. Last week, other stores in Quebec, Alberta and Manitoba restocked the system, and the week before that Toronto’s Bay and Dundas location also got in more shipments.

While the SNES Classic is by no means a readily available product, Nintendo has at least somewhat fulfilled its promise of “dramatically increased” production. The company’s previous retro console, the NES Classic, was notoriously nearly impossible to get after launching in November 2016, and was discontinued soon after in April 2017.

However, Nintendo later announced that it will be re-releasing the NES Classic sometime in 2018, although a specific time frame has not yet been given.

