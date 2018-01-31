Nintendo Switch online services are launching this September

Earlier this year Nintendo pushed back the release of the Switch’s full online services to some point in 2018.
Now, we know that the system’s complete online functionality will launch this coming September, according to a recent tweet posted by Nintendo’s official Twitter account.
Nintendo’s Switch online service will be significantly cheaper than the PlayStation Network and Xbox Live, coming in at $4 USD (about $5 CAD) a month or $20 USD ( about $24 CAD) per year. Specific Switch games, for example Splatoon 2 and Super Bomberman R, currently feature free online multiplayer. This is expected to change when Nintendo rolls out the full version of the Switch’s online services.
In Splatoon 2’s case, Nintendo has launched a mobile app that facilitates the game’s voice chat and other online features. It’s expected that this app’s functionality will expand when the console’s full online services launch.
#NintendoSwitch Online will launch in September 2018! pic.twitter.com/h3Rpeyymsx
— Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) February 1, 2018
Along with online multiplayer, subscribers will also get access to classic titles from Nintendo’s historic catalogue of games. Some of these games will be updated with leaderboards and new multiplayer features, according to company. Nintendo says that more details regarding its online subscription service will be revealed later this year.
Nintendo also confirmed via Twitter that a Super Mario movie is being co-produced by Shigeru Miyamoto, the man behind iconic video game series like Zelda and Super Mario, along with Chris Meledrandri, best known as the producer of The Despicable Me franchise.
Nintendo and Illumination are partnering on a movie starring Mario, co-produced by Shigeru Miyamoto and Chris Meledandri! pic.twitter.com/wVRPLIzcGJ
— Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) February 1, 2018
.
Along with the reveal of a launch date for the Switch’s online services, Nintendo also confirmed that the Japanese gaming giant’s next mobile title is set in the Mario Kart series and will be called Mario Kart Tour.
This news comes as Nintendo recently revealed impressive Switch sales numbers. In less than a year, the Switch has outsold the Wii U, the hybrid console’s ill-fated predecessor, selling 14 million systems worldwide since its launch.
Source: Twitter
Comments