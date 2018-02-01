News
Sony flagships will get two years of Android updates

Feb 1, 2018

6:27 PM EST

8 comments

Sony Xperia XZ1 in hand

Sony has confirmed its flagship phones will receive two years’ worth of software updates.

Xperia Blog — a blog site that focuses on Sony smartphones — spotted the following statement within the Sony Mobile Android Upgrade Policy:

“We aim to support all premium range devices with the latest Android updates for two years after the device has launched. We may choose not to upgrade a mid-range or entry-level device if testing does not meet our exacting standards and we feel the hardware isn’t capable of delivering a stable user experience.”

Sony declaring its support for all premium range phones with Android updates for two years is promising for owners of Sony Xperia XZ1-like phones. However, choosing not to update mid-range or entry-level devices is far from groundbreaking.

The Japan-based company is expected to unveil the 5.7-inch Sony Xperia XZ2 Pro at Mobile World Congress at the end of the month. Rumours indicate that the XZ2 Pro features an OLED display with a 4K resolution as well as Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 845 chipset, 6GB of RAM, 128GB of on-board storage and expandable storage via a microSD card.

Source: Sony Via: XperiaBlog

Comments

  • Vito R.

    Sony hasn’t done this yet? Does anyone care at this point?

    • caanda45

      No not really……

    • Supa_Fly

      Best answer I’ve seen for a 2 part question that answers both succinctly. Bravo!

  • Do Do

    The minimum should be 5 years for all these companies.

  • fred

    “We may choose not to upgrade a mid-range or entry-level device if testing does not meet our exacting standards and we feel the hardware isn’t capable of delivering a stable user experience.”

    Hipocrits. They will release phones with lesser hardware next year and will have the next version of Android.
    Also this is not an excuse not to release any security update and bug fixes, while keeping the major Android version the same.

  • Anonymous Agent

    These decisions like these to stop supporting older devices for planned obsolescences should be illegal plain and simple. They should support their devices for every update available until the customers device dies out on them. Because what’s the point in buying these Sony devices if you know in two years time it’ll become obsolete this sort of practice should be illegal. It’s just cause these companies are so greedy to force people to upgrade their phones every year or two. Plainly dumb for customer loyalty.

  • CanadaJoe

    I’m surprised Marshall isn’t here ripping on Sony… wait, actually I’m not… but if it were Blackberry, he would have posted 10 comments by now..

  • Elky64

    Two years isn’t near long enough IMHO, and I’ll believe it when I see it. Didn’t see the words “regular security patches” mentioned anywhere either.