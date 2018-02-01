Sony has confirmed its flagship phones will receive two years’ worth of software updates.
Xperia Blog — a blog site that focuses on Sony smartphones — spotted the following statement within the Sony Mobile Android Upgrade Policy:
“We aim to support all premium range devices with the latest Android updates for two years after the device has launched. We may choose not to upgrade a mid-range or entry-level device if testing does not meet our exacting standards and we feel the hardware isn’t capable of delivering a stable user experience.”
Sony declaring its support for all premium range phones with Android updates for two years is promising for owners of Sony Xperia XZ1-like phones. However, choosing not to update mid-range or entry-level devices is far from groundbreaking.
The Japan-based company is expected to unveil the 5.7-inch Sony Xperia XZ2 Pro at Mobile World Congress at the end of the month. Rumours indicate that the XZ2 Pro features an OLED display with a 4K resolution as well as Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 845 chipset, 6GB of RAM, 128GB of on-board storage and expandable storage via a microSD card.
Source: Sony Via: XperiaBlog
