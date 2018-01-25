GDC survey says game developers more interested in VR than mobile, Xbox One

Every year, the gaming industry comes together for the Game Developers Conference (GDC) to exchange ideas and shape the future of the medium.
Ahead of this year’s event, which will take place between March 19th and the 23rd in San Francisco, GDC organizer UBM has published its sixth annual State of the Game Industry survey.
In the survey, 4,000 developers were asked to give insight into various trends in the gaming industry. One of the most prominent sections of the report took a deep dive into virtual reality. Specifically, developers were asked if they’ve gotten involved in the burgeoning technology, as well as their thoughts on its future.
According to the survey, 33 percent of developers are interested in making content on virtual reality platforms. Notably, this put VR ahead of Xbox One, mobile (smartphones/tablets), AR headsets, tabletop games and web browser games, in terms of respondent developer interest.
Out of all gaming platforms, VR placed fourth on the list, with the top three being PC (59 percent), PlayStation 4 (39 percent) and Nintendo Switch (36 percent).
In terms of specific VR devices, 33 percent of respondents said they’re most interested in HTC Vive, 26 percent noted Oculus Rift and 20 percent mentioned PlayStation VR.
However, 19 percent of developers said they are currently making games for VR devices, coming in behind PC, mobile, PS4 and Xbox One consoles.
Finally, 71 percent of respondents said they believe VR has long-term sustainability, with the remaining 29 percent feeling the opposite. This is slightly down from the 75 percent who responded affirmatively two years prior.
However, it’s worth pointing out that gaming is only one application for virtual reality. Developers have been finding other ways to use the technology, such as in child education or treating people with various disorders.
The full GDC State of the Game Industry 2018 report can be viewed by filling out a form here. Other topics discussed include additional monetization methods (such as “loot boxes”), the business of eSports and ways developers promote their games.
Via: Road to VR
Comments