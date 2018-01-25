News
Apple featuring dedicated section for Oscar-nominated films on iTunes

Jan 25, 2018

8:13 PM EST

1 comments

Get Out Daniel Kaluuya

Earlier this week, nominations for the 90th annual Academy Awards were announced.

To mark that occasion, Apple has launched a dedicated section in the iTunes Store to allow interested viewers to check out all of the nominated films in one place.

Some of the featured nominees available for rental and/or purchase include:

  • Get Out and Dunkirk (Best Picture) — a first for respective directors Jordan Peele and Christopher Nolan
  • The Big Sick (Best Original Screenplay) — a first for Kumail Nanjiani and wife Emily Gordon, who co-wrote the film based on their life story
  • Blade Runner 2049 (Best Cinematography) — directed by Quebec’s Denis Villeneuve and starring Ontario’s Ryan Gosling, among other Canadian cast and crew
  • Logan (Best Adapted Screenplay) — a first for a superhero movie

It’s worth noting that many of the nominated films are still in theatres and have therefore not yet been released on home media. Still, you can still pre-order these other contenders on iTunes, such as Best Picture-nominated films Call Me By Your NameLady Bird and the filmed-in-Toronto The Shape of Water. 

Music from any of the nominated movies can also be purchased for movies here, such as John Williams’ soundtrack for Star Wars: The Last Jedi (Best Original Score), “Remember Me” from Coco (Best Original Song) and Baby Driver (nominated for Best Sound Mixing and Sound Editing, but also known for its eclectic soundtrack).

The Oscars ceremony will be hosted by Jimmy Kimmel and take place on Sunday, March 4th.

Image credit: IMDB

Source: iTunes

Comments

  • southerndinner

    Protip: renting media from either Amazon or Google Play has *much* better picture quality than iTunes video offers. Unless it’s specifically a Dolby Vision compatible 4K file, Apple is still peddling bitrate starved garbage and their ‘1080p’ content is noticeably worse than 720p content from Amazon or even Netflix.