News
Video game developers like the Nintendo Switch a lot, says GDC survey

Jan 24, 2018

4:00 PM EST

18 comments

Nintendo Switch

This has been a huge year for Nintendo.

While many developers were skeptical of the Switch when it was first revealed, it seems the majority have warmed up to Nintendo’s home-portable hybrid console, according to a new GDC survey.

Nearly 4,000 polled developers say that have an interest in the Switch. When asked, thirty-six percent of respondents placed Nintendo’s console as the platform for which they were most interested in creating games. By comparison, only 28 percent said they interested in developing for the Xbox One, with 39 percent leaning towards the PlayStation 4, and 59 percent looking to the PC.

Furthermore, 23 percent of developers say that their games sell as well (23 percent) or in some cases better (28 percent) on the Switch than on other consoles. This stat is particularly interesting given that the Switch has a smaller install base when compared to both the Xbox One and PS4.

The survey also revealed other statistics, including the fact that 12 percent of developers say they’re currently creating games for the platform. Finally, 15 percent of developers state that they plan to release their next game for the system, compared to just five percent back in 2017.

While the Nintendo Switch has sold exceedingly well, hitting the 10 million consoles sold worldwide and becoming the fastest selling video game console of all time in Canada, the system’s second year will be integral to its future success. Nintendo consoles have a history of selling well for their first six to twelve months on the market, before dipping in sales considerably.

If Nintendo is able to maintain this momentum, the system will likely have a great second year.

The full results of the study are available at this link.

Nintendo recently announced new DIY cardboard toys for the Switch called Labo.

Source: GDC

Comments

  • Marshall Davidson

    Meh… still doesn’t prove developers are going to do much for this platform when only 15% are going to release for the Switch.
    To say 36% are “interested” is really a fart in a stiff wind.

    • Rev0lver

      Oh come on Shogun, you were calling the Switch a failure for months before it was even released.

      You’ve been proven wrong again and again and yet you keep beating that drum. Just admit that you were 100% wrong about the Switch and move on.

    • Marshall Davidson

      Hey I admitted the Switch did better than I expected so I can acknowledge being wrong but with only 15% saying they’re going to release a game for the device it’s a far cry from some 36% that are merely “interested” There is a wide disconnect between these numbers and the hardware is still inferior to attract a lot of developer interest let alone actual games
      This is just another Paddy O’Rourke fanboy piece

    • Rev0lver

      Even when you “admit” that you’re wrong you still stick to your (sho)guns.

      I’ll say one thing, you’re consistent.

    • Marshall Davidson

      I’m just pointing out the ridiculousness of this story. 36% are “interested” and 15% are actually releasing a game, up from 5% granted but hardly a game changer for the console. Just lots of hot air being blown around. If the hardware gets a decent upgrade then I’d be more convinced of developer “interest” let alone following through

    • Rev0lver

      It’s not all about the power of the hardware. Nintendo has been proving that for decades. It’s about the quality of the exclusive games and Nintendo has that in spades.

    • Marshall Davidson

      The quality of their games is no better than the rest out there and what’s more they are more expensive than content on rival platforms. And at least rival content goes on sale. Something Nintendo never does or very rarely.

    • Rev0lver

      Generic First Person Shooter 22 on the Xbox is hardly a reason to buy the system. But all the Nintendo exclusives can sell the system. Keep on being wrong Shogun. It suits you.

      Did BlackBerry go belly up seven years ago like you predicted it would?

    • Marshall Davidson

      Lol… First Person Shooter? One game? Yeah that defines Xbox doesn’t it. smh
      I’m not wrong and overpriced exclusives don’t cut it. Neither will it keep the console alive in the long run which is why Paddy is pushing stories like this about developers “liking” this thing

    • Rev0lver

      Do you honestly think that a Canadian tech site has any influence on global gaming development?

      The Switch has been a runaway success and it just grates you that you’re wrong yet again. You would think that given your track record that you’d be used to it by now, but here we are.

      Don’t ever stop being wrong Shogun (like you have a choice).

      Have a great night old friend.

    • Marshall Davidson

      Where did I say this site is influencing gaming development? That’s a straw man argument if there ever was one

      I don’t care how successful the Switch was this year and that’s not even the topic of this story. It’s about how developers see this console and the illusion being peddled that “liking” this somehow will lead to so much new content when there is no evidence of that. A person can say they “like” any number of things. Doesn’t mean they’re going to go out and buy them or in this case do much about it
      insofar as create games.

      It just burns your azz that you probably bought this thing and getting cornholed buying “exclusive” content that in itself is extremely limited and no reason to buy this in the first place.

    • Rev0lver

      You’re the cornhole expert friend.

      But for the record, I don’t have one.

    • Marshall Davidson

      You don’t have one? Well at least in your case a fool and his money haven’t easily parted ways

      Good night old chum

  • AMB_07

    I love to hear this, mode devs and more great games on my Switch!

    • Marshall Davidson

      Hear what? There is nothing here. Its a BS story leading you believe there is going to be so many new games but is there? Your Switch is still an overpriced and underspec’d console with a limited appeal to any developer also creating content for XBOX and PS4.

  • Eluder

    I have the Switch, the PS4 Pro and the Xbox One X. The Switch is the last platform I look to play on for anything multiplatform; all I own on it are Nintendo games and it hasn’t been turned on in months. It’s a very niche platform for casual gamers or commuters that want something better than their phone. Yes, it’s sold super well because it’s Nintendo, but it really is a system with very few titles that are worth paying the expensive price to get into it (considering how terrible games look in comparison to the other two consoles).

    • Sean-Paul

      Lol I call BS on this.

  • TheFloppyBeaver

    Hmmm, GDC was listed as the source, but why wasn’t the Verge? Much of this article was copied and pasted with some minor rewording from the article written by Megan Farokhmanesh.

    w w w dot theverge dot com/2018/1/24/16927654/nintendo-switch-gdc-developer-survey