Acer has announced two new Chromebooks and a Chromebox

Acer has announced that two new Chromebooks and a Chromebox are coming to Canada.
The Acer Chromebook 11 C732 features an 11-inch display, two USB 3.1 Type-C ports, and a MIL-STD 810G military certification. It also has a IP41 ingress protection rating meaning that most of its wires and screws are protected against dust, while vertically falling water drops should also have no harmful effects on the device.
This Chromebook will go on sale in March 2018, starting at $409.99 CAD for the touchscreen models and $379.99 CAD for the non-touchscreen variant.
Acer is also releasing the Chromebook Spin CB311-1H/1HN — a convertible laptop with a 360-degree hinge that allows it to serve as a tablet.
The Spin has an 11.6-inch touchscreen with a resolution of 1366 x 768, a quad-core Pentium or Celeron processor, as well as two USB-C 3.1 ports. The Spin also features Google Play Support.
The Spin will cost $399 CAD and will also be available in March.
Last but not least is the Acer Chromebox CXI3.
The Acer Chromebox CXI3 features an eighth generation Kaby Lake processor, a USB 3.1 Type-C port, as well as five USB Type-A ports. It also comes with an HDMI and ethernet port as well as a microSD slot.
Acer has yet to release any pricing or availability information for the Acer Chromebox.
While Chromebooks are laptops that feature Google’s own operating system — compared to Microsoft’s Windows operating system and Apple’s macOS — Chromboxes are mini Chrome OS computers similar to the Mac Mini.
Comments