Google Assistant can now match voices to specific Netflix profiles

Jan 23, 2018

5:54 PM EST

1 comments

Google has expanded Google Assistant’s Voice Match feature to support multiple Netflix profiles.

Now, users will be able to continue watching content from their respective profiles when asking Google Home to play Netflix, rather than everyone picking up where one single profile left off.

To set up the new feature, go into Google Home’s ‘More Settings’ option in the main menu, then visit Videos and Photos. From there, a new “Manage Profile” option will appear that allows users to link Netflix profiles to their Google Assistant account.

MobileSyrup has reached out to Google to confirm that the feature is coming to Canada and will update this story once a response has been received.

Via: Android Police

Comments

  • Many99

    I have the manage profile on my account