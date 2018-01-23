Niantic adds 23 new Pocket Monsters to Pokémon Go

Niantic has added 23 new Pokémon to Pokémon Go.
The creatures seem to stem from the game’s Hoenn region, though Niantic didn’t release a specific list of new creatures — it seems that, as usual, the developer wants to leave it up to players to uncover them.
So far, players have found the below Pokémon in the wild following this new update:
Whismur
Loudred
Exploud
Aron
Lairon
Aggron
Numel
Camerupt
Trapinch
Vibrava
Flygon
Cacnea
Cacturne
Lunatone
Solrock
Legendary Pokémon Groudon is featured in the artwork accompanying the announcement. Groudon was one of the first Generation 3 Legendaries to appear in Pokémon Go, but it was only available from December until January 15th. It looks like Niantic could have plans to bring Groudon back in some way through this update.
Niantic also recently launched a series of real-world events the developer is calling Community Days, giving players the chance to capture special Pokémon. The first Pokémon available through this event is Pikachu.
The new Pokémon stem from Pokémon Ruby and Sapphire, which were first released for the Game Boy Advance back in 2002.
Source: Niantic
Comments