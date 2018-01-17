Canadian-made Far Cry series leads Microsoft’s latest Xbox One sale

With the newest installment of the Far Cry series, Far Cry 5, coming out later this year, Microsoft has put the entire franchise on sale via the Xbox One and Xbox 360.
Canadian consumers can get up to 60 percent off on almost every game in the series, with the recent Far Cry 4 down to $24.00 CAD.
Since 2008’s excellent Far Cry 2, the series has been developed at Ubisoft’s Montreal studio. A couple of the franchise’s Xbox 360 outings, including Far Cry 3 and fan favourite Far Cry 3: Blood Dragon, can be played on the Xbox One using the console’s backward compatibility feature.
Those looking for a more meditative experience are also in luck. Microsoft is also discounting what it considers as ‘artistic adventure’ games up to 70 percent off. Included in this sale are a variety of great indie games, including Inside, What Remains of Edith Finch, Tacoma, Firewatch and The Long Dark, which was made here in Canada.
See the full list of discounted adventure titles on Microsoft’s website.
Source: Microsoft (1), (2)
Comments