Best Buy discounts Bose and Sonos headphones and speakers during weekly sale

Jan 15, 2018

12:26 PM EST

5 comments

Sonos One smart speaker

Canadian tech enthusiasts looking for a new wireless speaker, a Nintendo Switch or a pair headphones, should turn their attention to Best Buy’s latest flyer, courtesy of Red Flag Deals.

Since Friday, the retailer has discounted a variety of electronics, including products from Bose and Sonos, at both its online store and retail locations.

Notable deals include $50 off the Sonos Play:1 Wireless Speaker (currently $200, down from $250), $50 off Bose SoundTrue Ultra in-ear headphones (currently $80, down from $130) and $40 off Bose SoundSport in-ear headphones (currently $60, down from $100). Both Bose headphones are a great pick if you own a smartphone that still has a headphone jack. Best Buy’s website only lists the Apple version of both headphones. However, minus the volume controls, they will still work with any Android smartphone.

Best Buy has also reduced the price of its Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle Nintendo Switch bundle by $30 (currently $449, down from $479.99). Additionally, the well-liked Assassin’s Creed Origins is $20 off.

Elsewhere, Best Buy also has TVs and appliances on sales, but not being an expert on either, I’m not able to say whether they’re worthwhile deals.

View the entire flyer on Red Flag Deals.

Source: Red Flag Deals

Comments

  • Graison Swaan

    The Sonos One pictured isn’t on sale

    • john smith

      yep.. had to pay full price on them too, 😎

  • Marshall Davidson

    Big deal. I got Assassins Creed Origins for $30 off before Xmas from MSFT directly

  • Canadiana Jones

    Whatever discounts are – who has money right now? 😉

  • MoYeung

    Weekly flyer from last Thursday?