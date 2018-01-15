Canadian tech enthusiasts looking for a new wireless speaker, a Nintendo Switch or a pair headphones, should turn their attention to Best Buy’s latest flyer, courtesy of Red Flag Deals.
Since Friday, the retailer has discounted a variety of electronics, including products from Bose and Sonos, at both its online store and retail locations.
Notable deals include $50 off the Sonos Play:1 Wireless Speaker (currently $200, down from $250), $50 off Bose SoundTrue Ultra in-ear headphones (currently $80, down from $130) and $40 off Bose SoundSport in-ear headphones (currently $60, down from $100). Both Bose headphones are a great pick if you own a smartphone that still has a headphone jack. Best Buy’s website only lists the Apple version of both headphones. However, minus the volume controls, they will still work with any Android smartphone.
Best Buy has also reduced the price of its Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle Nintendo Switch bundle by $30 (currently $449, down from $479.99). Additionally, the well-liked Assassin’s Creed Origins is $20 off.
Elsewhere, Best Buy also has TVs and appliances on sales, but not being an expert on either, I’m not able to say whether they’re worthwhile deals.
View the entire flyer on Red Flag Deals.
Source: Red Flag Deals
