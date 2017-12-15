SNES Classic is now in stock at Walmart in Canada

Deals
Update 12/15/17: Minutes after this story went live the console is already listed as sold out.

Nintendo’s heavily sought-after and still-difficult-to-find SNES Classic is now available to purchase from Walmart.ca.

If you’re interested in picking up the console you should act fast as it typically sells out in a matter of minutes.

Nintendo’s Super Nintendo Classic retails for $100 CAD and comes packed with with 21 pre-loaded games, including Super Mario World, Super Metroid, The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past and the never-before-released Star Fox 2. For more information about the system, check out our full review of the console.

You can find Walmart’s listing for the SNES Classic at this link.

  • jplunks

    Sold out again? This is BS