Taylor Swift’s social network app, ‘The Swift Life,’ is now available

Just before the release of her new album Taylor Swift announced a new app, dubbed The Swift Life, was on the way.
Now, the moment you’ve been waiting for has finally arrived: Taylor Swift’s dedicated social network app is now available on both iOS and Android. The app, as you may have already guessed, is mostly as useless as it sounds, even for dedicated fans of the ‘Gorgeous’ singer, though for dedicated fans, the platform’s exclusive video could have some level of appeal.
Through the app, fans are able to view exclusive pictures, video and news posted supposedly directly by T-Swizzle. Other features include animated ‘Taymoji’ pictures and stickers (yes, you read that correctly), along with the ability to like and share other user’s posts.
The app also features a levelling system and the ability to purchase sticker packs with an in-game currency. Basically, The Swift Life is a combination of Twitter, Facebook and Instagram, with a focus on just one individual: Taylor Swift.
The Swift Life is developed by Glu Mobile, the same studio behind extremely popular mobile games like Kim Kardashian: Hollywood, an ultra-popular game based Kim Kardashian’s rise to reality star fame. Other games from the developer include Restaurant Dash: Gordon Ramsay and Nicki Minaj: Empire. Glu Mobile has a number of studios around the world, including one in Toronto.
It’s unclear if The Swift Life will eventually include a feature that allows users to purchase real-world antique furniture.
The Swift Life is available on iOS and is eventually coming to the Google Play Store, but doesn’t seem to be available yet on Android.
