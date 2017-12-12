News
Samsung users are happier with their phones than iPhone customers, says report

Dec 12, 2017

9:06 PM EST

Samsung Galaxy Note 7 in the bushes

Are you happy with your iPhone? Well, that might not be a shared sentiment.

According to LikeFolio’s analysis of consumer opinions on Twitter, Samsung Galaxy device owners are happier with their smartphones when compared to their iPhone user counterparts.

LikeFolio utilizes social data to measure how positively consumers feel about their iPhone or Samsung Galaxy device. The dips in the chart (seen below) indicate whenever users are unhappy with their device. The chart shows off how Samsung experienced a number of dips over the course of the last year.
LikeFolio chart

Very large dips are evident when the Samsung Galaxy Note 7 came out, which makes sense given the disaster that device turned out to be for the company, while the iPhone stays mostly consistent at around 60 to 70 percent positive sentiment.

This year’s line of Samsung devices, however, appear to be viewed more favourable in the eye of consumers, with Samsung taking the lead over the iPhone once again.

Looking at the most recent statistics, Samsung and Apple users are both unhappy with their devices. Most recently, Samsung released the Galaxy Note 8 and Apple dropped the iPhone X, with Apple’s flagship smartphone experiencing issues like becoming unresponsive in cold weather.

Conversely, the Galaxy Note 8 reportedly experience random freezes when opening specific apps.

Via: Yahoo

Comments

  • Techguru86

    With mid range products , flagship androids are just not needed anymore, great Huawei , LG devices and even BlackBerry have great Android offerings

    • Smanny

      That’s not true. Especially if you want to drive AR/VR/MR. Plus the displays with QHD+ or even 4k displays are not only expensive, but require really fast GPUs. Not to mention the really good cameras are on the flagship smartphones. Plus the AI or machine learning nowadays which is on other chips, or embedded on higher end SoCs only comes on higher end smartphones.

      Basically all the new tech always arrives on the high end flagships first. Then it starts to trickle down to the mid, and the low end devices. But that takes time.

      So Android flagship devices are not going away anytime soon.

  • TheTechSmith

    The problem with both is the price. When you pay that much, you expect perfection, and nothing is perfect. Both are doing better than Google Pixel 2 IMO. If you pay $400-$600 for a mid-ranger as opposed to over $1000 ($1320 starting price for iPhone X!) and don’t get perfection, you still feel good that you have something decent for a fraction of the price.

    • Do Do

      Agreed, I just got a Note 8 for $400, even though I spent another couple of hundred on accessories I don’t feel as bad that I have a far from perfect phone that’s listed at beyond a perfect price, IMO. Frankly the only reason I had to get it was because of the built obsolescence. That being no updates for older phones and “krack” vulnerability to worry about.

  • Note4me

    Yup, I am loving my Note 8 so far. IOS11 was the camel that broke the back for me with iPhones, to a point that my 6 was unusable and battery life nonexistant. This is not the first time an update slowed down my iPhone. This happened almost everytime and I ended up upgrading to the next model. Not this time, and not for $1300+ where I’m at for the X. Got the Note instead(LG V30 was the next on the list but the Note squeaked it out). Should of done this a long time ago. Checked out the X but the notch annoyed me more than anything and everything was more of the same for too much money. This Note is awesome and loving it!!! Fast, beautiful, and totally customizable! My wife ditched her 6 for the S8 and she is enjoying the phone a lot. Her transition hasn’t been as smooth as she is learning the OS(lots to learn) but she loves it so far too!!!

  • Christian Golloher

    What about LG??
    I have the V20 and I’ve been in love with it since day one

  • 3ygy8w8a

    I am not surprised at all. Every friend that uses Samsung is enjoying their device – the only complaint I remember is this one friend who didn’t like battery life on the S6, but that’s not a surprise.

    It is only us, the vocal tech community who cares about and complains about “bloat” and “touchwiz” and not being on Oreo 8.1 even before the pixel phones..

  • Anonymous Agent

    Well ya no surprise there. Samsung has more innovation and way better specs and features than any boring Iphone. Iphones are so basic and have a close off system can’t do much with an IPhone compared to Android.

    • Turbojugend

      Yeah the galaxy series in North America is great….. Oh wait, the boot loader is locked and you can’t do anything about it. Samsung is the Apple of Android.