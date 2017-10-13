Huawei and the University of British Columbia (UBC) are partnering to support research in advance communications with the university’s Faculty of Applied Science and Science.
“We are proud to be continuing our research with UBC through the signing of this partnership agreement” said Christian Chua, president of Huawei Canada’s research centre. “UBC is a critical part of Vancouver and BC’s ICT Ecosystem, and we welcome the opportunity to support the growth of this global technology hub while helping to produce skilled students who will ultimately play a key role in Canada’s leading-edge communications competitiveness.”
The agreement between UBC and Huawei will lead the two to work together in a wide range of research and development initiatives, which includes the development of next generation communications. Additionally, Huawei will invest between $2.5 million CAD to $3 million over the next three years with the aim of supporting both new projects and ongoing 5G-related research.
The Chinese phone manufacturer has been working with Faculties of Applied Science and Science at UBC since 2011 and currently has ten research projects underway. Since then, Huawei has committed $1 million to UBC already.
“This partnership formalizes and builds on the strong relationship between UBC and Hauwei,” said UBC president Santa Ono, in a statement. “With this agreement, UBC researchers can work on new projects with an innovative company to advance communications technology.”
Ono and Chua signed the agreement at a ceremony at UBC.
