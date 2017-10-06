SyrupCast Podcast Ep. 141: Do Androids dream of the Pixel 2?

This week on the SyrupCast, Igor Bonifacic, Rose Behar, and Patrick O’Rourke are joined by MobileSyrup contributor Ted Kritsonis to talk about Google’s Pixel event and all things Sonos.
The team does a deep dive into Google’s recently revealed Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL. Among the other announcements at the Google event were Google’s Pixelbook, an updated Daydream View updates, and the Google Home Mini.
Ted, who literally just touched down in Toronto following his trip to New York for Sonos’ recent event, shares his thoughts on the newly announced Sonos One. The device features Amazon Alexa integration with Google Assistant functionality coming soon, making it one of the most versatile speakers out there.
Tune in to hear the SyrupCast team’s thoughts.
Hosts: Igor Bonifacic, Rose Behar, Patrick O’Rourke, Ted Kristonis
Total runtime: 36:22
Google Event announcements: 1:44
Sonos One: 25:55
Shoutouts: 30:55
Ted shouts out Sonos for opening up it’s platforms and being set at a reasonable price. Rose is talking about Brad’s mixed reality hands on. Patrick, during the #SwitchMinute, shouts out Stardew Valley and Lovers In A Dangerous Spacetime both coming to the Switch. Finally, Igor’s shoutout goes to Chance the Rapper.
