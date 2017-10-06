Resources
Here’s how you can win a Google Pixel XL 2, Home, and Daydream View

Oct 6, 2017

12:30 PM EDT

Becoming the world’s most popular search engine just wasn’t enough for Google. Now, the tech giant holds a presence in multiple markets, including smartphones, smart homes, and even VR technology. And, while most of their cutting-edge tech fetches a hefty price on the market, you can score their most popular products without paying a dime. How? By entering into the New Google Pixel & Friends Giveaway.

100 percent free to enter, this giveaway gets a you a shot at winning a brand new Google Pixel XL 2, a Daydream View VR set, and a Google Home—that’s a value of more than $1,000 CAD.

The Pixel XL 2 is finally here, and rumor has it, it’s already giving the iPhone X a run for its money. From unlimited Google Drive space to Google Lens to Assistant, the Pixel’s potential features make it an exciting upgrade compared to the previous installment.

Plus, with a new Daydream View, you can use your new Pixel to game on the cutting edge of virtual reality. . Then, when you need to get back to combating your daily to-do’s, you can use your Google Home’s smart home features to take them on.

Simply enter and you could win a Google Pixel XL 2, a Daydream View VR set, and a Google Home in the New Google Pixel & Friends Giveaway.

