Get a Lifetime of Sticky Password Premium for 80% off

Between our social media pages, emails, streaming sites, and the like, we run a number of different accounts and logins online, and remembering all of their passwords can be a struggle. Therein lies the value of a password manager like Sticky Password Premium.
Capable of organizing and securing all your login data, Sticky Password Premium protects your online identity by providing strong encrypted passwords for all your accounts, managed by a single master password known by you, and only you. Not only does this make it easier for you to keep tabs on your logins, but Sticky Password helps shore up your digital defenses against those looking to breach your accounts.
Sticky Password Premium is trusted by millions of users to secure their login data. This service automatically saves and stores your login data and fills out forms instantly with the saved info. Plus, Sticky Password Premium also lets you choose between cloud-based or local storage for your password library for extra versatility.
Now, lifetime plans to Sticky Password Premium typically retail for $187 CAD, but you can get it on sale for $37 CAD [$30 USD], saving a whole 80 percent off the normal retail price.
Source: SyrupDeals
MobileSyrup utilizes affiliate partnerships and at times we include these links in our posts. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, though MobileSyrup may earn a commission on purchases made via these links.
