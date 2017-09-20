Most of us understand how to work a camera, but when it comes to taking professional-quality photos, you need to know a little more than just point and shoot. With the right know-how, however, you can make a cozy living for yourself shooting or editing photos on your own time. In fact, according to Payscale, the average pay for a freelance photographer is $25 an hour.
That’s why learning even the basics behind capturing and editing stunning photos is a worthwhile investment for those looking to earn some extra cash, and with resources like the Adobe KnowHow All-Inclusive Photography Bundle, you can add these skills to your repertoire straight from your computer.
Boasting 13 comprehensive courses, this collection is loaded with more than 60 hours of training to familiarize yourself with DSLR photography and validate your image editing skills. You’ll learn how to operate DSLR cameras and leverage settings beyond the point-and-shoot factory mode to capture stunning photographs. Plus, you’ll even receive training on specialized topics like black and white photography, wedding photography, and more.
What’s more, this collection will familiarize you with industry-approved tools like Adobe Photoshop and Lightroom. As you make your way through the collection, you’ll discover how to utilize these tools to retouch photos, add watermarks, and more.
Normally, the Adobe KnowHow All-Inclusive Photography Bundle retails for $1,133 CAD, but you can get the complete collection on sale for $79 CAD [$65 USD].
Source: Adobe
MobileSyrup utilizes affiliate partnerships and at times we include these link in our posts. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, though MobileSyrup may earn a commission on purchases made via these links.
Comments
Pingback: Save hundreds on this all-inclusive photography training bundle from Adobe | Daily Update()