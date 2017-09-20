Rogers has partnered with the Region of Waterloo to bring low-cost, high-speed internet to over 12,000 low-income housing tenants.
The initiative is part of Rogers’ ‘Connected for Success’ program, which offers tenants internet services for $9.99 per month. As part of the package, customers will get speeds of up to 10 Mbps download and up to 1 Mbps upload. Rogers says customers interested in Connected for Success do not need to sign up on contract or apply for credit checks.
According to the carrier, this now makes the Region of Waterloo the 190th housing provider that it has partnered with for the Connected for Success program since launching in 2013. Back in May, the company made its 160th housing provider partnership with London’s Middlesex Housing Corporation to offer residents low-cost internet.
Altogether, Rogers says more than 150,000 households across Ontario, New Brunswick and Newfoundland have signed up for the program.
“It is our goal at Rogers to connect communities and make it easier for all Canadians to fully participate in the digital economy,” said Peter King, senior director of corporate social responsibility at Rogers, in a prepared statement. “Rogers is committed to supporting Waterloo Region’s vibrant, growing community by providing a low-cost solution that connects residents to the vital services and tools that are crucial to success in today’s digital world.”
“We are living in a digital world and accessible and affordable access to the internet is essential. We are very pleased to partner with the Connected for Success program,” said Cambridge mayor Doug Craig in a press statement. “All residents should be equipped with the tools they need to easily access online information and opportunities.”
Comments