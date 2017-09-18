News
PREVIOUS|

Bose QuietComfort 35 II headphones with Google Assistant could hit shelves Sept. 22

Sep 18, 2017

11:30 AM EDT

1 comments

After revealing that the upcoming Bose QuietComfort 35 II headphones would feature the Google Assistant, 9to5Google now reports that the AI-powered headphones may debut before Google’s October 4th hardware event.

When Twitter user @jeremyjudkins stumbled upon the product at a Best Buy, 9to5Google‘s Ben Schoon went to his local chain outlet to see when the store planned to begin officially stocking the devices.

According to Best Buy’s stocking information — which two employees provided to Schoon — the headphones will arrive on September 22nd, 2017 for $349 USD.

As 9to5Google points out, this alleged timing is strange, considering Google is expected to reveal information about its ‘Bisto’ Google Assistant-powered headphone platform at the October 4th event.

If this September 22nd date is accurate, however, it may indicate that Google will be revealing its own headphone hardware, rather than focusing on products created by manufacturing partners.

Source: 9to5Google

Related Articles

News

Aug 23, 2017

7:16 PM EDT

APK teardown reveals more about Bisto software for Google Assistant-enabled headphones

News

Apr 12, 2017

4:38 PM EDT

Google Assistant code reveals multi-user support is coming soon

News

Aug 21, 2017

6:54 PM EDT

APK teardown of Google beta app update reveals Google Assistant-enabled headphones

News

Sep 14, 2017

5:42 PM EDT

Upcoming Bose QuietComfort 35 II headphones will reportedly feature Google Assistant

Comments