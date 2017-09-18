After revealing that the upcoming Bose QuietComfort 35 II headphones would feature the Google Assistant, 9to5Google now reports that the AI-powered headphones may debut before Google’s October 4th hardware event.
When Twitter user @jeremyjudkins stumbled upon the product at a Best Buy, 9to5Google‘s Ben Schoon went to his local chain outlet to see when the store planned to begin officially stocking the devices.
Look what I found early …. Bose QC 35 II pic.twitter.com/vq2zXDDb2A
— Jeremy Judkins (@jeremyjudkins) September 16, 2017
According to Best Buy’s stocking information — which two employees provided to Schoon — the headphones will arrive on September 22nd, 2017 for $349 USD.
As 9to5Google points out, this alleged timing is strange, considering Google is expected to reveal information about its ‘Bisto’ Google Assistant-powered headphone platform at the October 4th event.
If this September 22nd date is accurate, however, it may indicate that Google will be revealing its own headphone hardware, rather than focusing on products created by manufacturing partners.
Source: 9to5Google
