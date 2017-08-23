APK teardown reveals more about Bisto software for Google Assistant-enabled headphones

A 9to5Google APK teardown of the newest Google beta update, version 7.10, reveals upcoming features of the not-yet revealed Bisto UI for headphones compatible with Google Assistant.
The first line of code within the APK suggests that Bisto is actually a class of headphone products that original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) can build off of, rather than an individual product. This is similar to how Android Wear is dispersed among OEMs instead of being its own singular product.
The coding further suggest that OEMs can disable the Google Assistant, or at least make it so users can disable the feature.
As mentioned in a previous article the Bisto headphones will be able to read out your notifications and the user will be able to reply. The new teardown also reveals that the user will hear a notification chime whenever the user has a new notification.
When appropriate, the user can then tap and hold on a button to have the buttons read aloud.
Lastly, more strings of code within the teardown reveal the headset will two variations. One with a single Google Assistant button and another with three buttons on the top, middle and bottom.
Source: 9to5Google
Comments