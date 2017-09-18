Nintendo will release the SNES Classic in Quebec after all

Back in August, Motherboard Canada reported that the SNES Classic Edition would not be coming to Quebec. citing the provinces provisions on game sales related French language translation.
Specifically, a rule introduced in 2009 requires all video games sold in the province to be translated into Quebecois French if they’re available in French in other places in the world.
However, it now looks like the highly sought after retro console will indeed be coming to Quebec after all.
The news originally came by way of a tweet early morning from Toys “R” Us Canada.
Great news: #SNESClassic will be available in Quebec – thanks! #Nintendo
— ToysRUs Canada (@toysruscanada) September 18, 2017
To verify the tweet’s validity, MobileSyrup also reached out to Nintendo, with a spokesperson confirming that the SNES Classic will release in Quebec.
Presumably, the system will launch on September 29th in Quebec alongside the rest of Canada.
However, MobileSyrup has reached out to Toys “R” Us for confirmation and will update this story once a response has been received.
It’s currently unclear why a change in Quebec provisions — at least in the context of the SNES Classic — has been made.
For the rest of Canada, pre-orders for the SNES Classic have been offered, albeit rather scarcely, selling out mere minutes after going live.
In late August, pre-orders came and went quickly in under three minutes at Best Buy. Meanwhile. high volumes of traffic caused The Source’s site to crash in early September, leading the retailer to stop offering pre-orders entirely.
The SNES Classic will retail for $99.99 CAD and includes 21 pre-loaded games, such as The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past, Final Fantasy III and Super Mario World, among other classic titles.
