Shaw launches unlimited WideOpen Internet 150 plan

Shaw has launched a new unlimited version of its highest tier plan, WideOpen Internet 150.
The plan offers up to 150Mbps download speeds paired with 15Mbps upload speeds for a regular rate of $105. Currently, though, the plan is on offer for the reduced price of $49.90 per month for the first year on a two-year ValuePlan and $84.90 for the second year.
The nearest tier below is Internet 75, offering 75Mbps download speeds, 7.5Mbps upload speeds and a 500GB per month data cap for a regular price of $80 per month.
Shaw says its new unlimited plan is available to 99 percent of its total footprint in western Canada.
“We want our customers to use the internet as much as they want, and by removing these restrictive barriers, we’re making it even easier for them to take advantage of our top-tier speeds and ultra-fast network,” said Chris Kucharski, president of consumer and business at Shaw in a press statement.
Source: Shaw
