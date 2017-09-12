The Apple iPhone X is, without a doubt, the most powerful, capable, and well-designed phone the company has ever released. That being said, while it’s certainly impressive in comparison to its new iPhone siblings, it’s important to put the iPhone X into context with its mobile competitors.
To begin with, the iPhone X’s most obvious differentiating factor is that it runs Apple’s latest iOS 11 software, whereas the Essential Phone, Galaxy Note 8 and LG V30 all run variations on Android 7.1 Nougat.
Indeed, for many potential smartphone owners, the differences in processor, battery size, screen size, SD card slot, RAM, and total on-board storage are secondary factors. Ultimately, the differences between the iOS and Android ecosystems might be enough to determine whether one invests in the latest iPhone or the latest premium-tier Android flagship.
For those looking past software differences, however, the physical differences between the iPhone X, the Essential Phone, the Note 8 and the V30 might not be as surprising as one might assume.
All three phones feature a beautiful, bright, relatively bezel-less, edge-to-edge display. All four phones feature dual-camera set-ups. All four phones have more than enough RAM to perform power-heavy tasks. All four devices come with plenty of on-board storage for most people. Not to mention all four devices also support wireless charging.
As for the processor, the three Android devices feature the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 chip, while the iPhone X features Apple’s latest A11 Bionic chip.
Of course, if there’s any one particular difference of note, it’s not ecosystem — it’s security. The iPhone X is the only one of these devices without a dedicated fingerprint sensor, instead allowing users to unlock their phones using facial recognition, dubbed ‘Face ID.’ That being said, both the Note 8 and V30 have some form of facial recognition, so it’ll be interesting to see how Apple’s software compares to Samsung’s and LG’s.
