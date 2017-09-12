Here’s how the iPhone X compares to the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus

There’s no doubt that Apple’s latest iPhones are its most powerful smartphones yet. They’re bold and they’re beautiful, and they’re no doubt going to make a lot of people envious.
Before you set your sights — and your money — on a decision, however, there are some things you should take into consideration.
Having not had a chance to use the devices, it’s important to remember to take this comparison with a few grains of salt.
In terms of sheer appearance, the iPhone X (X as in the Roman numeral for 10) has two especially distinct features: the vertical dual cameras on the back of the device as well as the bezel-less edge-to-edge display. In contrast, both the iPhone 8 and 8 Plus look positively gargantuan with their large forehead and chin bezels.
Additionally, while the iPhone 8 and 8 Plus carry forward the tradition of a smaller device with a 4.7-inch display and a larger 5.5-inch display, the iPhone X has a 5.8-inch display. Those displays are also worth pointing out, because the iPhone X’s Super Retina display is purportedly the best screen ever released on an iPhone.
In terms of processing power, all three phones feature the company’s new A11 Bionic chip. The A11 chip in the iPhone X, however, comes with a built-in neural engine.
On the subject of cameras, the iPhone 8 is distinguished from the other two devices that Apple announced by the fact that it does not have a dual camera set-up. The iPhone 8 Plus has a horizontal dual camera set-up, while the iPhone X has a vertical dual camera set-up. Both the iPhone 8 Plus and the iPhone X cameras were designed with augmented reality (AR) in mind.
In terms of network connectivity, all three iPhones will no doubt work with the networks of Canada’s big three networks. What might be important for some potential iPhone owners is that all three models support band 66, which is potentially good news for Freedom Mobile’s LTE customers. Until Freedom confirms that its network supports the new iPhone models, however, Band 66 support is merely a bonus feature, as not all phones that feature Band 66 LTE are supported by Freedom’s network.
Of course, the final differentiating factor — and quite possibly the sole deciding factor for choosing one phone over another — is price. The iPhone 8 starts at $929 CAD, the iPhone 8 Plus starts at $1,059 CAD, while the iPhone X starts at $1,319 CAD.
