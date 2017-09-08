For one day only, Humble Bundle is giving away the superlative The Walking Dead: Season 1 for free.
While the game is available on almost every gaming platform known to man, the Humble Store is giving away the PC and Mac version. Thankfully, Season 1 is a couple of years old now, so even modest computers should be able to run it.
Redeeming the code requires a free Steam account.
The promotion is part of the Humble Store’s end of summer sale. Humble is discounting thousands of PC and Mac games during the week-long sale. For example. the excellent The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt is 50 percent off, while Darkest Dungeon, a game I’ve put countless hours since it went into Steam Early Access in 2015, is also 50 percent off.
Source: Humble Store
Comments
Pingback: Grab The Walking Dead: Season 1 on Windows and Mac for free | Daily Update()