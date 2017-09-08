Facebook has started testing out Tinder-like features on its social network

Motherboard has discovered that Facebook is testing out a Tinder-like feature on its social media platform. The new feature connects existing friends together if they both want to do the same activity together and puts them in touch via the company’s Messenger platform.
While it seems the feature will also connect individuals interested in romantic relationships, the functionality appears to be designed primarily for people who want to hang out with their existing friends. According to Motherboard, Facebook is currently testing the unnamed feature with a small number of users in parts of Toronto and New Zealand, on both iOS and Android.
“People often use Facebook to make plans with their friends,” said a Facebook spokesperson in a statement to the publication. “So, we’re running a very small test in the Facebook app to make that easier. We look forward to hearing people’s feedback.”
In the past year, Facebook has borrowed wholesale from competing social media apps. Most famously, the company has replicated many of the features found in Snapchat within Instagram.
Image Credit: Jacob Dubé
Source: Motherboard
