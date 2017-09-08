Fresh off our first Essential Phone contest and we are back with another! This time we have added in a bonus with a 360 camera.
The Essential Phone is available exclusively from Telus and is a modular device that’s exclusively available in Canada from Telus and features a 5.71-inch ‘Full-Display’ with 19:10 aspect ratio and 2560 x 1312 pixel resolution, powered by a Snapdragon 835 chipset, 4GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.
Interested in winning this beautifully crafted titanium and ceramic-made Android?
Similar to our other contests, to enter you’ll need to perform a few tasks through the Gleam app, which is embedded below. If you’ve already completed a task — let’s say you’re currently following us on Twitter or Facebook — make sure you mark that as completed as well. The contest for this Essential starts today and ends September 22nd at 11:59pm ET.
Good luck to all who enter!
