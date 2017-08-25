News
Tesla reportedly working on a streaming music service called ‘TTunes’

Aug 25, 2017

11:34 AM EDT

Tesla is reportedly creating a streaming music service known as “TTunes.” According to Tesla blog Electrek, an insider named “Green” discovered images of the service when poking around a new Tesla software update.

However, Green’s images only show TTunes in the backend, not in the actual Tesla consumer vehicle UI, so it’s unclear if this is the final name of the service. Possible pricing information is currently unknown as well.

TTunes images

Earlier in June at a shareholder meeting, Tesla CEO Elon Musk suggested a music feature was in the works. He said that it’s “very hard to find good playlists or good matching algorithms” and the company have more to share about music sometime later this year.

If Tesla does roll out a music service, it would face competition from major streaming services Spotify and Apple Music. Spotify reached 140 million monthly active users back in June, with an announcement of over 50 million paying subscribers in March. Meanwhile, Apple Music hit 27 million users in June.

Source: Electrek Via: CNBC

Comments

  • ciderrules

    What a stupid idea.

    Tesla should get with the times and add CarPlay/Android Auto to their cars and then people could use whatever streaming service they prefer.