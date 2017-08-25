Patent reveals Microsoft is working on a wand controller for mixed reality headsets

Microsoft is reportedly looking into a new type of controller for its mixed reality HoloLens headset.
According to a patent filing spotted by Twitter user and noted Microsoft developer WalkingCat, the controller will look like a wand.
Microsoft Patent: Augmented reality input device https://t.co/qmxB5WnOq4 pic.twitter.com/TIz7KeTBbt
— WalkingCat (@h0x0d) August 23, 2017
It’s currently unknown what the accessory will be able to do, but it looks like it could be used as a pointing device for presentations, a prop for AR games or even a painting tool.
The idea of the device matches with a promotional video where Microsoft shows off two small wand controllers that interact with an augmented reality environment.
It also looks as if the accessory could work with the current HoloLens system and potentially not require new hardware. That said, Microsoft has partnered with Acer, Asus, Dell, HP and Lenovo to work on an assortment of MR headsets, so it could be compatible with those as well.
