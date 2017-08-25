Freedom brings back $40/6GB and $50/8GB weekend promo plans

Freedom means business when it comes to winning new customers this back-to-school season.
After a series of noteworthy deals over the past few weeks, Freedom is bringing back its weekend flash sale and once again offering its Smartphone 40 6GB plan for $40 and its Promo Everywhere 50 8+1GB plan for $50.
The Smartphone 40 6GB plan has all the same features as the regular Smartphone 40 plan — including unlimited nationwide calling — but includes a bonus 4GB of data over the usual 2GB offered in the plan.
Meanwhile, the Promo Everywhere 50 has all the same features as the Everywhere 59 plan, but is reduced by $9. Those features include unlimited Canada-wide minutes and 2,400 minutes to the U.S.
The promos, which are on offer between August 25th and 28th, are available for new customers only. Both plans are eligible for both ‘Pay After’ and ‘Pay Before’ customers.
MobileSyrup was able to obtain internal documents that reveal which offers are stackable with the two promo plans; the following discounts can be used alongside the Smartphone 40 6GB plan:
- 35 percent off Friends and Family
- Shaw Cross-Sell $100 Service Credit
- Current MyTab Bonus Offers
The Promo Everywhere 50 8+1GB plan is stackable with all those mentioned above, plus the 25 percent Friends of Freedom discount.
Freedom is also currently offering significant hardware discounts through MyTab bonuses on many of its LTE devices.
Source: Freedom Mobile
