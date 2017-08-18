SyrupCast Podcast Ep. 134: One Essential Phone and too many streaming apps

This week on the SyrupCast, Igor Bonifacic, Rose Behar, Dean Daley, Sameer Chhabra, and Brad Shankar discuss their thoughts about the Essential phone and discuss the direction streaming video platforms are headed.
Igor recently got his hands on the Essential phone and outlines his first impressions of the device on the podcast. Is it possible for Andy Rubin to break into the already crowded Android market space?
Sameer leads the back half of the podcast with a deep dive discussion on the direction streaming seems to be going. Disney announced last week that it will be pulling content from Netflix to start it’s own streaming platform. It isn’t the only company with sights set on getting into the streaming game, which has the team wondering — how many services will we need to buy into to see the content we want to see?
Tune in to hear the SyrupCast team’s thoughts.
Today’s podcast is brought to you by Aviva Canada, a leading property and casualty insurance group providing home, automobile, leisure/lifestyle and business insurance to 2.9 million customers.
Severe weather and natural disasters are on the rise, and Aviva’s Plan & Protect app will help your family prepare for earthquakes, severe wind, winter storms, wildfires, and floods.
It tells you what to do before, during and after these events, stores your insurance info and works without Wi-Fi. Download it free from the App Store or Google Play, and Aviva will donate $5 to the Canadian Red Cross.
Hosts: Igor Bonifacic, Rose Behar, Dean Daley, Sameer Chhabra, and Brad Shankar
Subscribe on iTunes
Direct download link
Do you have questions, comments, thoughts, or anything you would like addressed on the podcast? Send us an email to podcast@mobilesyrup.com. If you’re feeling extra adventurous, send us a voice recording of your question or comment and you may end up featured in a future episode!
Total runtime: 31:31
Essential phone, hands on: 2:18
The future of streaming: 19:24
Shoutouts: 29:30
Sameer shouts out Andy Rubin. Dean gives his shoutout to Rose. Rose’s shoutout goes to Freedom’s super cheap phone plans. Finally, this week Brad shouts out his review of Uncharted: The Lost Legacy.
