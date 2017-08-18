Business
Quebec man trying to sue Netflix, claims company failed to properly notify about price hike

Aug 18, 2017

3:09 PM EDT

Netflix

A Quebec man is attempting to sue Netflix on the grounds that the company failed to adequately notify its customers before its increasing its fees in 2016, as per the province’s Consumer Protection Act.

The suit document was filed by Montreal law firm Kugler Kandestin on behalf of Frederic Seigneur and other Quebecers — approximately 1.45 million subscribers in the province.

Seigneur’s lawyer, Pierre Boivin, spoke with the Canadian Press, explaining that Netflix failed to “send a notice which mentions exclusively the rate that the people were paying and the new rate.”

“They also have to mention that the consumer would have 30 days to cancel the contract if they don’t agree with this increase, and that’s not what Netflix sent,” said Boivin. “They did not respect this provision of the Consumer Protection Act.”

The Canadian Press reported that the Quebec suit would extend to any rate hike by Netflix since August 11th, 2014. Boivin said that it appears there’s only been one, in 2016.

The suit seeks reimbursement of the fees paid since the 2016 hike, which Boivin said translates into approximately $14 million CAD.

Lawyers are also seeking an additional $7.5 million in punitive damages.

Since the suit argues Quebec legislation, other Canadian users are not included. Quebec Netflix subscribers also do not have to do anything to take part in the suit.

The action has yet to receive approval by a judge, but Boivin told the Canadian Press that he hopes to have permission to move forward within the next few months.

Earlier this month, Netflix announced that it would be increasing its fees for new subscribers.

MobileSyrup was able to speak with Alexandre Brosseau-Wery, a partner at Kugler Kandestin working on the class action suit to find out if the suit would address the 2017 price hike.

Brosseau-Wery explained that the 2017 hike is not currently part of the class action suit and that it’s an “issue of notices.”

That is to say, if Netflix appropriately informs its customers of the 2017 increase, then there won’t necessarily be an issue in that specific case.

MobileSyrup also reached out to Netflix, and was told that the company does not comment on ongoing litigation.

Correction: This article originally wrote Brosseau-Wery’s first name as Alexandra, not Alexandre. That error has been corrected in the text.

Source: CBC, Kugler Kandestin

Comments

  • Samuel Gomez Recuero

    7.5 millions in punitive charges? I will love to see the explanation on how they get to that figure and I bet those 7.5 will not get to the consumers.

    Maybe the raise of $1 a month caused such a traumatical stress than they lost everything because of it. His job, his house, his car, his family and of course and more important COMMON SENSE!

    This is the main reason why the world is the way it is, to many absurd allegations.

    • It’s Me

      It’s high because it’s punitive and it’s a class action. Punitive damages are not meant to be compensatory. They are meant to be punitive for violating the law.

    • Stephen B Morris

      But wouldn’t that be over the top for procrastination? I would think that there should already be some sort of precedent set. Netflix can’t be the only company that made that mistake. It just seems high to me. Unless they are taking their financial statements into consideration. But that doesn’t necessarily seem right to me either unless it’s a percentage they use across the board for all contract violations. I suppose I should expect another rate hike next year to pay for this.

    • Samuel Gomez Recuero

      So that money goes to whom?

      In that case it should be a fine and that fine goes to the goverment not in the pockets of the lawyers

    • Stephen B Morris

      I don’t normally side with the corporation but this needs to be thrown out of court. I remember when Mobilesyrup reported this specific increase last year. From what I remember it was only to the SD tier and I think they gave two months notice did they not? Let’s say that they dropped the ball and didn’t think to review each province’s regulations separately. That doesn’t mean that you get all of your money back for the year you subscribed plus an additional seven and a half million dollars! At best people should get their dollar per month back and the cost of the class action. That’s it! People are way too greedy!

    • Samuel Gomez Recuero

      And if those lawyers say that spend that much money investigating I want to see invoices and breakdown, cause that firm has to prove it actually incured in those expenses and someone got paid for lets say overtime, so that someone will have to declare that extra income too.
      And we all know how lawyers calculate their earnings. They are going literaly for almost half the compensation in charges. Another reason why we as humans are doomed, someone somewhere in a dark room said:”Netflix as money, so lets charge this much”