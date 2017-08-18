Freedom mobile offers $40/6GB and $50/9GB weekend promos for new customers

Right off the heels of their clap back at Public Mobile, Freedom Mobile’s announcing two more deals for new customers, just for this weekend.
The plans are not compatible with hardware upgrade and rate plan changes — they’re only for new Freedom customers.
Starting August 18th, 2017 until August 21st, 2017, new customers will be able to activate a Smartphone 40 plan and receive 6GB of data total. The plan is a standard Smartphone 40, with an additional 4GB of data.
New Freedom customers will also be able to activate a promo Everywhere 50 plan and receive 8GB of home data and 1GB of away data for $50. This Everywhere 50 plan is packed with the same features as the Everywhere 59 plan, but at a lower price point.
The two plans are available to both ‘Pay After’ and ‘Pay Before’ customers.
The promos remain active as long as accounts are in good standing, and can only be combined with the ‘Better Together Savings,’ the ‘Refer-a-Friend program,’ and any applicable MyTab Bonus offer.
According to its Q3 results, Freedom Mobile has approximately 1.1 million subscribers.
