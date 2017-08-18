News
Instagram will now let you reply using photos and videos

Aug 18, 2017

9:02 PM EDT

A newly added Instagram feature will allow you to reply with a photo or video to specific posts in Direct. This is triggered simply by tapping ‘reply’ as you would normally on any other post. A sticker will also be included automatically in a reply.Instagram replies Split-screen replies can also be made by tapping on the included sticker, which can be drawn on for further customization.

The new feature is now available on both the iOS and Android versions of Instagram.

Earlier this week, Instagram also announced that comment threads will be added in the coming weeks to make it easier to reply using text.

