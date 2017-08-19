Tour the space where the Essential Phone was created

Earlier this week, MobileSyrup got the special opportunity to visit Playground, the home of Essential.
Essential was co-founded by Andy Rubin, one of the creators of Google’s Android operating system. During the visit, we got the opportunity to talk to some of the engineers that worked on the Essential Phone to find out what part they played in its creation. Essential is made up of approximately 100 employees, a far call from the tens of thousands of engineers and designers that work on devices from Apple and Samsung.
We were also lucky enough to be allowed to take photographs of the space, which we’re sharing here. Each photo includes an accompanying caption that provides context as to what you’re seeing.
Telus opened pre-orders for the Essential Phone earlier today. The handset is available for $290 on a two-year Premium Plus contract. Off-contract, the Essential Phone is priced at $1050 in Canada.
We’re still working on our full review of the Essential Phone. In the meantime, you can check out our initial hands-on, if you would like to learn more about the phone. We’re also giving one Essential Phone away.
Comments