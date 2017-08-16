MediaTek will reportedly unveil its Helio P23 and P30 processors on August 29th

Taiwanese smartphone processor manufacturer MediaTek will reportedly unveil the Helio P23 and P30, on August 29th at an event in Beijing.
According to GSMArena — citing an anonymous tipster — the Helio P23 is built on the 16nm process and features an octa-core CPU. The chip will support 2K resolution, dual camera setups and CAT 7 modem speed, and though not definite, on similar CAT 7 processors shows speeds up to 300 Mbps.
Meanwhile, the Helio P30 is set to be the most powerful chipset in the P Series. The P30 is set to be built on a 12nm process and have four Cortex-A72 CPU cores that clock at 1.5GHz and four more Cortex-A53 cores also clocked at 1.5GHz with a CAT 10 modem speed which can theoretically get speeds up 600 Mbps.
More information is expected to be revealed on the 29th.
In Canada, many devices run on Qualcomm’s Snapdragon processors, although there are a few that run on the MediaTek brand of processors. For instance, Sony’s XA1 and Xa1 Ultra run on the MediaTek Helio P25 chipset, a previous version of the upcoming P30 chipset.
Source: GSMArena
