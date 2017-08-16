News
City of Montreal launches updated version of mobile parking app

Aug 16, 2017

8:06 PM EDT

1 comments

An image showing the main page of the P$ app

Montreal’s parking association has released an updated version of its city parking app.

The P$ Mobile Service app lets users pay for parking spaces directly from their iOS or Android devices.

Users who download the latest version of the P$ app will not only benefit from reduced service pricing, they’ll also be able to add more than one credit card to their accounts. Service pricing has been reduced to $0.07 from $0.20.

According to Charler Auger, Stationnement de Montreal’s general manager, almost one million parking transactions are processed through the P$ app every month.

“Besides continuing to provide our users with an easy-to-use and reliable app, the latest version forms a strong, proven and adaptable foundation for future extensibility into new features, such as pay-by-plate parking, parking discounts, and a map-based parking space location,” said Auger in an August 16th, 2017 media release.

Users have until September 16th, 2017 to update to the latest version of the app. After that time, previous versions of the P$ app will no longer be functional.

The P$ app is free-to-download on Android and iOS.

Source: CNW

