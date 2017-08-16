Disconnect is the all-in-one digital privacy tool everyone should be using

Cookies and trackers are fairly commonplace on the web today, but they’re not exactly harmless. While they’re mostly used for innocuous tasks, like selecting which ads to display for you, these trackers can slow down your browsing speed when you collect too many of them, taking a toll on your computer’s performance. That’s where tools like Disconnect come in handy.
A VPN and tracker-blocker combo, Disconnect blocks trackers and malware across your entire device, allowing you to browse up to 44 percent faster while also keeping your personal information out of the hands of nefarious cyber stalkers. First and foremost, Disconnect will successfully secure your internet connection no matter where you’re browsing: the airport, library, city hotspot, or even home.
Disconnect does this by terminating tracking requests attempting to connect to your devices. This not only promotes faster-browsing speed, but it can also allow you to surf using up to 39 percent less bandwidth while greatly improving battery life. What’s more, this New York Times Innovation Award Winner comes with encrypted servers that mask your location, so you can access content as if you’re in a different country and use blocked services, sites, and apps as well.
If you’re interested in trying Disconnect for yourself, 1-year, 3-year, and lifetime plans are on sale for a limited time. Get 1 year of Disconnect for $24 CAD [$19 USD], three years for $36 CAD [$29 USD] or a lifetime for $62 CAD [$49 USD].
MobileSyrup utilizes affiliate partnerships and at times we include these link in our posts. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, though MobileSyrup may earn a commission on purchases made via these links.
