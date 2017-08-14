Vuzix and BlackBerry announce partnership to release smart glasses for enterprise clients

BlackBerry is much more than its past as the company has been actively engaged with embedding itself into the “Enterprise of Things” space.
BlackBerry signed licensing agreements with a number of organizations around the globe, most notably TCL Communications and Indonesian telecom company PT Tiphone Mobile. However, to expand its presence, BlackBerry hinted it would partner with manufacturers and possibly release “tablets, wearables, medical devices, appliances, point-of-sale terminals and other smartphones.”
In March, John Chen, CEO of BlackBerry, stated, “We have taken a long-term and thoughtful approach to our licensing strategy, which includes an expansive view of the entire Enterprise of Things ecosystem. As part of this strategy, we will work with a wide range of manufacturers to integrate BlackBerry Secure software into both BlackBerry-branded and co-branded devices.”
It seems BlackBerry is now making its move and announced a partnership with Vuzix and offer enterprise clients with smart glasses. Rochester, New York-based Vuzix will develop the hardware with the Vuzix M300, while BlackBerry will be providing its Unified Endpoint Management (UEM) software that keeps the data secure and also allows IT departments to easily access and manage the information.
“We are excited to partner with BlackBerry, a global leader in secure operating systems, mobile communications and mobile device management to deliver secure and simple applications to BlackBerry’s enterprise customers built around the Vuzix M300 Smart Glasses”, said Paul Travers, President, and CEO of Vuzix.
There are no details yet on pricing but the Vuzix M300 will be shown off at the upcoming BlackBerry’s Security Summit 2017 in London on October 24-25, 2017 and in New York on November 14-15, 2017.
Source: CNW, BlackBerry
